History was made at the 2025 Indianapolis 500. Alex Palou became the first Spanish driver to drink the milk in the race's history, which dates back to 1911. However, it was NFL legend Tom Brady's appearance that turned heads.

Brady, rocking a FOX Sports driver suit, was introduced on the podium prior to the start of the race.

To no one's surprise, Brady was booed mercilessly. Not just because fans have come to despise Brady, but this particular crowd had more reason than any.

When Tom Brady appeared onstage today during a pre-race Indy 500 ceremony, he was met with boos.

As a member of the New England Patriots, Brady broke the hearts of Indianapolis sports fans time and again. Peyton Manning's legacy would surely be different had Brady not ended his season several times.

Manning had already established his dominance in the NFL when Brady came along. But it was the 199th NFL Draft pick that upstaged Manning and the Colts in the playoffs early on.

That culminated in the beginning of the Patriots' dynasty, winning three Super Bowls over a four-year span. But Manning finally slayed his personal demon in Brady, pulling off a 21-3 comeback victory in the 2006 AFC Championship. In what is considered one of the greatest playoff games ever, Manning and the Colts prevailed 38-34 over Brady and the Patriots.

Manning made good on that opportunity, defeating the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl two weeks later.

All told though, Brady won 11 of the 17 meetings between the two legendary quarterbacks. Manning won three of the four AFC Championship meetings, but two of those were as a member of the Denver Broncos.

That did not make Indianapolis fans feel any better. So, while booing Tom Brady on stage at the Indy 500 may not get them even, it at least provided a brief moment of release.

There was however another heartwarming moment prior to the start of the race. There was a moment of silence held for former Colts owner Jim Irsay, who passed away recently.