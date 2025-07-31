The San Francisco 49ers always seem to have drama in the offseason. Once more, it involves injuries and contracts. With the 2025 NFL training camp seven days in, there are some issues the team must sort out. Notably, the 49ers' training camp has produced mixed results as the 2025 NFL season is just around the corner. There are several 49ers wide receivers who are creating the biggest reason for the squad to panic.

Things started on a sour note when Jauan Jennings demanded a trade if the Niners could not give him a new contract. Then, the lack of depth in the wide receivers room began to show. It resulted in Brock Purdy struggling on July 29, hitting just 7 of 15 passes. While Purdy missed a day to attend the birth of his child, he was back and seemed unable to hit the mark. Purdy, not having healthy receivers, played a part. Although San Francisco currently has good odds to win the Super Bowl, those odds can sink if it stumbles again.

The biggest cause for concern in the 49ers' training camp is the three projected starting receivers. Unfortunately, all three of them dealt with ailments last season, and that threw everything into disarray. It's time to look at why Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall are the biggest cause for concern right now.

Brandon Aiyuk is still not ready for the 2025 NFL season

Brandon Aiyuk hopes to be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL season. However, there is a good chance he might not be. Aiyuk endured a serious knee injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2024 NFL season. Unfortunately, this injury ruined what could have been a good season.

Aiyuk struggled after signing a new contract with the Niners to keep him in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future. Overall, he had 25 receptions for 374 yards through seven games. If Aiyuk had played all 17 games, he might have had 61 receptions for 908 yards, which still would have been lower than what he had accomplished in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Aiyuk is still recovering from the knee injury during the 49ers' training camp. Ultimately, he has the most questions out of all the 49ers' receivers. There is no telling when he will be back or how he will do.

Jauan Jennings endures 49ers' training camp with injury and unhappiness

Jennings led the 49ers' wide receivers with 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns. Ultimately, this is what led to him requesting a new contract despite signing one last season. But things have become cloudier for him in the wake of a new injury.

Jennings injured his calf during the first week of 2025 NFL training camp. Now, there are concerns about whether he will be able to recover properly and make an impact for the Niners. The 49ers' depth chart at wide receiver is very thin right now. If both Aiyuk and Jennings are out, there will be more pressure on others to perform. Additionally, Jennings will lose his chance to earn a new contract if he cannot play.

Jennings had the best game of his career last season when he went off for 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams. Yet, if he cannot recover quickly, he won't get many opportunities to do that again.

Ricky Pearsall has all the pressure on him

To make matters worse for the 49ers' receivers, Pearsall might have to truly take the leap this season. He might not have a choice. If Aiyuk and Jennings cannot play, Pearsall becomes the top guy in the receivers' room. Ultimately, that means he will draw the coverage of every team's best cornerback. Is he ready for that?

Pearsall had 31 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns over 11 games. Of course, he missed the first six while recovering from a gunshot wound. If Pearsall had played all 17 games, he would have likely had around 48 receptions for 618 yards. That is not good enough for a top receiver. No, Pearsall would have to do more. That is why it's a major concern to have a second-year wide receiver as the top guy in the wake of two major injuries.

Pearsall was not immune to injuries, either. Recently, he was dealing with a hamstring injury that prevented him from participating in team activities. It seems like the ailment is gone. Regardless, it is a concern because it flared up before the 49ers' training camp even began.

San Francisco wide receivers need to be healthy for this team to have a chance. If Aiyuk, Jennings, and Pearsall cannot stay on the field, then it might be another long season in the Bay Area.