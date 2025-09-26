With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the headline that has been dominating the game is around the tactics of the team's coaching staff. 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would say that the Jaguars do a form of legal sign-stealing, which head coach Liam Coen was asked about on Friday.

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's contest, Coen would be asked about Saleh saying that Jacksonville legally has an “advanced sign-stealing type system,” via Ari Meirov. Coen would purposefully not want to speak about the topic and instead spoke about the importance of planning for the game, according to Mia O'Brien.

“Yeah, I'm not going to speak on that fully right now,” Coen said. “You know, have a huge game for us coming up this weekend. Got a great defense that we've got to go and attack, and that's where our whole mindset mentality is right now.”

When asked if Coen was surprised that Saleh mentioned sign-stealing, he would once again deflect and express the aspects that the team needs to work on.

“We're really trying to focus on a darn good defense that we have to go and try to go attack,” Coen said. “And offensively, get better about us, getting better, putting it together for four quarters and trying to create some explosives in the past game, some of those things that we're, you know, trying to get better at as an offense. And so that's where the focus is right now.”

Article Continues Below

Jaguars' Liam Coen on scouting other teams

As the Jaguars head coach in Coen hopes to see a better performance from his team, despite the 17-10 win over the Houston Texans, it was a shocking anecdote to hear Saleh say that the team engages in an act of sign-stealing, though legally. Another media member would ask if it's typical for a team to scout the other's cues, Coen would get into what the team looks at.

“Yeah. I mean, we have, kind of typically, by formation, by game plan, by working really hard as a coaching staff throughout the week, trying to get indicators by your formation, motion, shift, pre-snap,” Coen said. “Those are the things that you're trying to do as a coach if you're trying to put your players in the best position to be successful.”

At any rate, Jacksonville looks to hand San Francisco their first loss of the season on Sunday.