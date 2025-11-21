The Jacksonville Jaguars will be facing the Arizona Cardinals this week, but they will be without two key playmakers on both sides of the ball, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Jaguars ruled out DE Travon Walker and WR Brian Thomas Jr. for Sunday’s game against Arizona,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Walker missed practice all week because of a knee injury, and he will miss his second game this season. So far this season, Walker has 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks. As for Thomas, he will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. He did practice at a limited capacity this week, which means there is a chance that he may be able to suit up next week for the Jaguars.

The running game should take a step forward this week, as Bhayshul Tuten has no injury designation heading into the game.

The Jaguars have played well this season, and it shows in their record, as they're currently 6-4 and second in the AFC South. Their playoff chances are very much still alive, and this is the stretch of the season where they're going to have to tighten up and execute at a high level.

They have had a few injuries throughout the year, including to rookie Travis Hunter, who is out for the rest of the season after undergoing LCL surgery. Hunter was mostly playing on offense for the Jaguars, but as the season continued, he was also getting reps at cornerback. It's uncertain what the plan will be for him moving forward in his career, but if they want to limit his injuries, the best thing is for him to stick to one side of the ball.

Despite Hunter's season-ending surgery, the Jaguars have been able to stay afloat, and their next few games will be key to keeping their playoff hopes alive.