While there were injury worries with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. coming into the Week 3 contest against the Houston Texans, he would end up being active and playing a huge part in the 17-10 win. He was no doubt a huge help for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and Clemson product Trevor Lawrence, connecting huge in the fourth quarter, which garnered the attention of head coach Liam Coen.

One key moment was in the fourth quarter with two minutes remaining, as the game was tied at 10 points apiece, as Jacksonville was looking to get into field goal range or closer to the endzone. With the team at their own 44-yard line, Lawrence connected with Thomas on a 46-yard pass that led right to the Travis Etienne Jr. touchdown that ended up being game-winning.

Coen would say he is “hoping” an event like that in clutch situations can reach the “next level,” according to Michael DiRocco.

“I'm hoping and we're hopeful that a moment like this can maybe do this [ascending motion] for us and help us go to the next level in terms of understanding truly what it takes to throw and catch at a consistent level,” Coen said.

Lawrence to BTJ into field goal range! HOUvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/H6SClJEhIM — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

Coen would even say the call was supposed to be a run play, but Lawrence changed it as he saw a hole in the defense, recognizing the blitz as pointed out by the head coach.

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on what led to big Brian Thomas Jr. play

“They had a cover zero pressure that we were able to see, identify, and get to the right play, and Brian just did a great job of winning and making the play,” Lawrence said. “That's what I told him on the sideline. ‘Hey, stay in it, you're going to end up making the play to set this one up for us to go win it.’ And it happened.”

Consequently, Jacksonville looks to build a winning streak as the team faces the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.