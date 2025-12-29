While the recent Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Day game didn't go according to plan, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in the giving spirit, rewarding GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium employees.

Robyn Gentry, an employee at Arrowhead Stadium, took to social media to reveal that Swift and Kelce were handing out hundreds of dollars to various employees.

Gentry, a mother of eight, was grateful, as she had just done Christmas shopping for her children. However, she hasn't spent it yet — “I immediately started crying,” Gentry wrote. “So I came home and can't bring myself to spend it. So I framed one.”

Additionally, Gentry posted about it on Instagram, sharing a picture of the six $100 bills she received. “When [TAYLOR] SWIFT hands you a tip and says thank you!!!!!!!” Genty wrote along with five loudly crying emojis. “I'm sobbing.”

She followed up her Instagram post with a lengthy caption reflecting on the experience. Gentry did not “even realize what was happening” when it went down.

“I genuinely love my job working at Arrowhead,” Gentry said. “I have the most amazing group of people I work with, I love the Chiefs, I love our players[,] and have a beautiful respect for Taylor. Her and Travis are both amazingly kind and what they did for me and so many others yesterday evening was amazingly kind and I need to say thank you again.

“No details are needed[,] but thank you so much for being so kind and humble and I needed that more than you'll ever know… thank you so much and I wish that I could give something back to you, thank you. I'll never forget,” Gentry concluded.

Was Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's potential last Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium?

Swift was at the Chiefs' Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos, which was played on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, the Chiefs were unable to beat their division rivals.

It was an emotional game for Swift. There is a chance that it was Kelce's final home game at Arrowhead Stadium in his legendary NFL career. They will close out the year by visiting the Las Vegas Raiders.