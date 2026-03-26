Dynasties don’t usually announce their decline. Don't tell the Kansas City Chiefs, though, since it couldn't get much worse than it did in 2025. Fans saw the NFL humbling one of its brightest empires. Now, the Chiefs find themselves trying to reimagine and rediscover the edge that made them inevitable. The 2026 NFL Draft looms as a pivotal moment, not for blockbuster names, but for the kind of under-the-radar additions that can restore balance. Sleepers, in this context, aren’t luxuries but necessities.

Shaking the foundation

The Chiefs in 2025 felt cursed from the jump. They started with a 0-2 stumble that suggested the invincibility of old had finally evaporated. The Chiefs finished with a jarring 6-11 record, which looks like a typo to anyone who has followed the Patrick Mahomes era. The true tragedy, of course, struck in Week 15 against the Chargers when Mahomes went down with a season-ending ACL tear. Without their North Star, the team lost nine games by a single possession. It left a fan base that had grown accustomed to February parades sitting at home and wondering if the window had finally slammed shut.

Aggressive reset

The early days of the 2026 league year have been a masterclass in aggressive retooling. The Chiefs practically performed open-heart surgery on the roster. The headline grabber was undoubtedly the signing of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. That signals a seismic shift in Andy Reid’s offensive philosophy. By bringing in a home-run threat of Walker's caliber, the Chiefs are finally admitting that Mahomes needs a primary weapon in the backfield to alleviate the pressure.

However, these gains came with heavy costs. The blockbuster trade of All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams has left a gaping hole in the secondary. Sure, the acquisition of Justin Fields provides a high-upside insurance policy behind a recovering Mahomes. However, the departure of defensive anchors like Jaylen Watson means the draft must be the place where the Chiefs find their new identity on the perimeter.

WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

When the Chiefs were at their peak, speed was their identity. They didn’t just stretch defenses but broke them. In recent seasons, that vertical fear factor has faded, replaced by a more methodical, sometimes predictable attack. Brenen Thompson could be the spark that reignites that lost dimension.

Out of Mississippi State, Thompson brings rare, game-breaking speed that instantly changes how defenses align. This is the kind that forces safeties to cheat deeper and corners to play with hesitation. In Reid’s offense, hesitation is fatal.

For a quarterback like Mahomes, Thompson is a natural fit. He doesn’t need a perfectly drawn play, just space. Thompson may not carry the hype of other receivers in the class, but in Kansas City’s system, he could quickly become indispensable.

OL Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

If there’s one lesson the Chiefs cannot afford to ignore, it’s that protecting your franchise quarterback is non-negotiable. The 2025 season exposed cracks along the offensive line. Reinforcing that unit becomes priority number one. Max Iheanachor offers a solution that is both immediate and long-term.

Arizona State’s standout lineman doesn’t generate headlines. His game, though, is built on consistency and control. At 6-foot-6 and over 320 pounds, Iheanachor combines size with impressive balance. That allows him to absorb power rushes without giving ground.

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In the run game, his value is just as evident. Iheanachor creates movement at the point of attack. He can open lanes that can maximize Walker’s explosiveness. That synergy is exactly what Kansas City needs to evolve its offense into a more balanced, less quarterback-dependent unit.

S Genesis Smith, Arizona

Replacing a player like McDuffie is not a one-to-one equation. It requires creativity, patience, and a willingness to embrace versatility. Genesis Smith embodies those traits.

Coming out of Arizona, Smith has quietly built a reputation as one of the most adaptable defensive backs in the class. He can line up deep, play in the slot, or step into the box when needed. That positional flexibility is exactly what Kansas City's defense demands, especially as it transitions into a new era.

What stands out most about Smith is his instinctive feel for the game. He reads plays quickly, reacts decisively, and consistently puts himself in position to make an impact. Smith plays with a controlled aggression that fits Kansas City’s defensive identity.

He won’t replace McDuffie overnight, but he can help stabilize the unit while bringing his own brand of playmaking to the field. That kind of presence is invaluable.

The road back

The Chiefs are not finished but evolving. The foundation is still there, anchored by one of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks and one of its most innovative coaches. Evolution, however, requires adaptation, and adaptation often begins in the margins.

Brenen Thompson, Max Iheanachor, and Genesis Smith won’t dominate headlines in April. That said, they represent exactly the kind of calculated risks that can accelerate a turnaround. If the Chiefs are to reclaim their place atop the AFC, it won’t just be because of star power. It will be because they found value where others weren’t looking and turned it into something formidable once again.