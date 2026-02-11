As the Seattle Seahawks celebrate their second Lombardi Trophy on Wednesday with thousands gathering in downtown Seattle for the franchise’s Super Bowl parade, running back Kenneth Walker III draws repeated “MVP” chants from the crowd.

The celebration follows Seattle’s 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday in San Francisco. Walker, who earns Super Bowl MVP honors, stands at the center of the festivities as fans line the streets and echo the chant throughout the parade route.

On the podium, general manager John Schneider jokes about Walker’s growing profile before igniting another wave of cheers.

“He tried negotiating with me 5 minutes ago. It was really weird!” Schneider says, prompting laughter. He then starts a chant of “MVP! MVP!” that the crowd quickly joins.

Walker delivers a dominant performance in the championship game, rushing for 135 yards on 27 carries. He also records two receptions for 26 yards on four targets, controlling the tempo and helping Seattle sustain long drives in the 29-13 win.

Seahawks star Kenneth Walker III joins exclusive Super Bowl MVP company

At 25, Walker becomes the first running back to earn Super Bowl MVP honors since Terrell Davis did so with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII following the 1997 season. He joins a select group of running backs to win the award, including Larry Csonka, Franco Harris, John Riggins, Marcus Allen, Ottis Anderson, Emmitt Smith and Davis.

Walker also becomes only the fifth offensive player in Super Bowl history to win MVP without scoring or throwing a touchdown, joining Joe Namath, Fred Biletnikoff, Deion Branch and Julian Edelman.

As confetti falls and fans continue to celebrate, Walker’s name echoes across Seattle, underscoring his role in delivering another championship to the franchise.