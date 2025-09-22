Andy Reid was critically honest about the Kansas City Chiefs' 22-9 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Kansas City needed a win in this matchup, dropping their first two games of the season to the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles. As a team with Super Bowl aspirations, having reached the championship round for the last three years, they could not afford to start the year 0-3.

Fortunately for them, they got the job done. It wasn't easy as they only scored nine points in the first half before finally gaining momentum in the second half, securing the victory.

Reid reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Harold Kuntz. He admitted there were parts of the game that was hard to watch but had relief when the team took control in the second half.

“The second quarter was hard to watch, but the third and fourth quarter our guys came together and did a good job,” Reid said.

How Andy Reid, Chiefs performed against Giants

Article Continues Below

Andy Reid was right to make that statement about his Chiefs squad. It was a struggle as New York played solid defense throughout most of the first half. However, mistakes started to reveal themselves as Kansas City took full advantage.

Even without all his best talent, Patrick Mahomes remained lethal with his display. He completed 22 passes out of 37 attempts for 224 yards and a touchdown.

The run game was aggressive as Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt controlled 20 of the team's 28 carries. They combined for 79 yards and one touchdown while making two catches for 13 yards.

The receivers continued to flourish with Mahomes' passing distribution. Tyquan Thornton stood out with five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. JuJu Smith-Schuster came next with four catches for 55 yards, Hollywood Brown had four receptions for 42 yards, while Travis Kelce caught four passes for 26 yards.

The Chiefs will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 28 at 4:25 p.m. ET.