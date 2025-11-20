Travis Kelce is getting really honest about the aftermath of breaking the Kansas City Chiefs' touchdown record.

On an episode of Travis' New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with Jason Kelce, the Chiefs tight end got candid on why his accomplishment was “soured.”

“It’s an honor, man,” he told Jason. “Obviously, right now it’s soured because it’s coming off a f***ing loss. Our fifth loss of the season. But I got, first of all, so much respect for the organization, so much respect for the guys that have paved the way, not only in the Chiefs organization but in the National Football League, that have made an opportunity for myself to come in and make a living.”

On Sunday, Nov. 16, the Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos, and despite Kelce's fourth-quarter touchdown, the Chiefs fell to the Broncos 19-22.

Travis' touchdown was the 84th of his career, and he now surpasses NFL legend Priest Holmes, who played for the Chiefs for seven seasons, 2001-2007. The Chiefs' tight end tied Holmes' record back in October against the Washington Commanders. Travis went viral for his celebration because he referenced his fiancée, Taylor Swift. As Travis made his 83rd touchdown, he celebrated by referencing Swift's “The Fate of Ophelia,” which is featured on her Life of a Showgirl album.

Travis motioned with his hands the signature line from the intro track, “Your hands, your team, your vibe!”

Travis Kelce looks up and says whats good to Taylor Swift ♥️ pic.twitter.com/0X4ZT709fq — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 28, 2025

Swift was also present at the game and sat alongside Brittany Mahomes — Chiefs quarterback's Patrick Mahomes' wife.