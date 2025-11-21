Taylor Swift has a feature request.

The ask is coming from Denver Broncos' Jahdae Barron, who went up against her fiancé, Travis Kelce, as the Broncos played the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 16. The game did not go in the Chiefs' favor as they lost their fifth game of the season, falling 19-22.

Barron went viral for his post on his Instagram Story on Thursday, Nov. 20, where he showed a snapshot from the game that shows Barron leaping into the air to defend Kelce, who appears to be taking a misstep. In screenshots that have been circulating online per SI's Zack Kelberman, Barron allegedly wrote, “Tell Swift put me on a song,” he wrote, adding, “RIGHT NOW.”

If he’s not afraid of the Swifties he should be. Good luck to him. — JN (@MaHomeBoy816) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Barron fans and Swifties commented under the photo debating on if the Broncos' cornerback's photo was too much.

One Swiftie quoted lyrics from the singer's “Actually Romantic” with the lines: “Like a toy Chihuahua barking at me from my tiny purse.”

A fan of Barron's also came to his defense.

Article Continues Below

“The Taylor Swift fans in this comment section have zero clue that Barron is a first round pick, held Kelce to 14 yards and got the W. He can post whatever he wants,” one fan wrote.

Despite losing, the Kelce made history for the Chiefs as he now holds the record of having the most touchdowns in Chiefs history with 84. However, the three-time Super Bowl champion revealed on why his accomplishment was “soured.”

“It’s an honor, man,” he told his brother Jason Kelce on the latest episode of New Heights. “Obviously, right now it’s soured because it’s coming off a f***ing loss. Our fifth loss of the season. But I got, first of all, so much respect for the organization, so much respect for the guys that have paved the way, not only in the Chiefs organization but in the National Football League, that have made an opportunity for myself to come in and make a living.”

The Chiefs' next game is against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 23.