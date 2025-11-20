Despite being 5-5 and on the outside looking in, Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and the rest of the team are in high spirits, and his faith in quarterback Patrick Mahomes is unwavering.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new collaboration with Dairy Queen, Humphrey reinforced the team's optimism after their Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos.

2025 has been a tough season for the Chiefs, who are used to success. They've lost a lot of close games, and Humphrey's squad has faced more adversity than ever.

Still, he called it a “fun” season, and he loves the locker room. He and the Chiefs know that if some of those close games had gone their way, it'd be a different story.

“We've lost some close games [that] could have gone either way,” he said. “But for us, we gotta execute better in those critical situations. [If] we do that, the record's different right now. We’ve gotta focus on being able to execute, play after play, being consistent with it.”

Luckily, he is holding up three months into the season. “[I'm] feeling good,” Humprhey said about his body after the tough loss. “As far as the team goes, [the] mood's still really good. [We] have a lot of ball left, so we know what's in front of us.”

How does Creed Humphrey feel about the Chiefs' playoff hopes?

Granted, he knows a playoff run won't be easy. It starts with their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. At this point, they may have to win out to make the postseason.

Article Continues Below

“We're all ready to get back in the building, start working again, and get ready for this coming week. We got a good team [the Indianapolis Colts] coming in, so we're going to have our hands full, and we’re excited about it,” he praised. “[They’re] a great team, great matchup. We're pumped.”

The Chiefs' first win of the year came against the New York Giants in Week 3. Both teams were 0-2 heading into it, but the Chiefs pulled it out. Make no mistake — the Giants are 2-9, but they have talent, especially on the defensive line.

Humphrey, being a center and the middle of the offensive line, meant he had to face off with Dexter Lawrence, a former two-time Second-team All-Pro defensive tackle. Meanwhile, his offensive tackles were going against the likes of Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Luckily, they won, and Mahomes only took two sacks.

What's it like being teammates with the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes?

Playing with someone like Mahomes is unique. His feet are always moving, effectively making his own pocket. Humphrey is now in his fifth season with Mahomes, so he's become accustomed to it.

“We have a great relationship,” Humphrey said of Mahomes. “We [have] played a ton of ball together. It kind of feels like I have eyes in the back of my head at this point.

“You never know exactly where he's gonna be,” Humphrey elaborated, “but you've got a feeling. It's been a ton of fun, and he a such a terrific playmaker. [He] can make so many things happen on the move — it's just awesome to play with a guy like that.”