The Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid has given a strong vote of confidence to Justin Fields as a potential starter for the 2026 season, in case Patrick Mahomes needs more time to recover from his injury, and this update follows a viral video shared by Mahomes, in which he is seen throwing passes just over 100 days after suffering a torn ACL.

In his social media post, Mahomes stated that he is taking his recovery day by day, but his ability to drop back and move around the practice facility so soon has energized the Kansas City community.

And according to a report from NFL.com, and noticed by USA TODAY, journalist Judy Battista interviewed Reid at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix regarding the current state of the quarterback room. Reid confirmed that Mahomes is making great progress, spending up to seven hours a day at the facility to meet his rehabilitation goals.

While a specific return timeline remains unclear, Reid emphasized the importance of acquiring Fields as a crucial insurance policy for the organization.

The Chiefs traded a 2027 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets to bring in the veteran quarterback. Reid explained that by securing a legitimate backup with starting ability, the team is prepared to win games even if Mahomes is not ready for the season opener.

During his 2025 season with the Jets, Fields accounted for 11 total touchdowns, despite playing behind a line that allowed 27 sacks.

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright has also highlighted the financial and strategic logic of this move. He noted that Fields costs the team only $3 million this season, which is significantly cheaper than the $7 million paid to former backup Gardner Minshew.

Wright argued that, considering the league's compensatory pick formula, the Chiefs essentially gave up nothing to secure a player with untapped potential, and while Mahomes remains the undisputed leader of the franchise, Fields now has a clear opportunity to showcase his skills while bridging the gap during the recovery process.