While the Kansas City Chiefs have already been eliminated from playoff contention, their Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos will still be a pivotal moment. It could mark tight end Travis Kelce's final game inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Andy Reid has served as Kelce's head coach throughout his entire NFL tenure. No matter how the tight end's tenure ends, he couldn't be prouder of the player and person Kelce has become, via Sleeper Chiefs.

“His numbers, his personality speaks for themselves,” Reid said. “Phenomenal person, great for the community. He's everything you want from a player representing an organization.”

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid when asked on the potential of Thursday being TE Travis Kelce’s final home game at Arrowhead 🗣️ “He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization” “Phenomenal person, great for the community” Full answer ⬇️ Via | @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/9OdAbuE1rB — SleeperChiefs (@SleeperChiefsKC) December 23, 2025

Kelce is set to be a free agent after the season. However, it seems unlikely he would depart for another organization at this stage of his career. Instead, there's a chance the tight end decides to retire after the season. He'll be 37-years-old at the start of the 2026 season. His brother Jason has already retired, and the pair have broken into media with their New Heights podcast.

Kelce's final decision will be determined at some point during the offseason. If he does decide to return, he will likely sign a short-team deal with the Chiefs. But if he does decide to walk away, Kansas City will be entering a new era offensively.

Over his 190 games with the franchise, Kelce has caught 1,072 passes for 12,954 yards and 82 touchdowns. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion.

If this is Kelce's last game at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City will be preparing to find a brand new tight end this offseason. But at least in the present, both the fans and organization would want him to end his time at Arrowhead with a bang.