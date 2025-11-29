The Kansas City Chiefs received encouraging news regarding safety Bryan Cook. He exited their Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with an ankle sprain. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Cook avoided a high-ankle sprain. That's an important early sign that the injury may not sideline him long-term.

Cook is still awaiting further evaluation. The initial diagnosis, though, suggests a more manageable recovery timetable. The injury makes him questionable for their next game against the Houston Texans. Still, given Cook’s importance to Kansas City’s secondary, the team might take a cautious approach. They will monitor his progress during this critical stretch of the season.

The Chiefs’ 2025 campaign has been far more turbulent than anticipated. Entering the year with championship expectations, Kansas City sits at 6-6. They are third in a competitive AFC West. Despite maintaining one of the league’s higher-scoring offenses, inconsistency and defensive breakdowns have cost them several close games. Injuries to key starters have further strained the unit’s depth. With the playoff race tightening, the Chiefs must quickly correct defensive lapses and regain momentum to secure another postseason appearance.

Before his injury setback, Cook had quietly been one of Kansas City’s most reliable defenders this season. He has logged 50 total tackles, with 33 of those solo. He has also added four pass breakups while playing nearly every defensive snap when healthy. His steady presence in the back end has been vital for a defense searching for stability. Cook has yet to record an interception in 2025. However, his tackling consistency and coverage discipline have made him a cornerstone of the secondary. With early signs pointing to a quicker recovery, the Chiefs remain hopeful he will return soon to bolster their playoff push.