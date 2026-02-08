The Kansas City Chiefs failed to make it four straight AFC crowns this season. Now they have the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots to watch. Chris Jones, however, made an attempt to grab the spotlight before kickoff.

Jones took to the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter, to make this big prediction:

Took a year off, we will be back to it next year! — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) February 8, 2026

Jones is confident that the 2025 season was simply a year off for the Chiefs. Kansas City fell to 6-11 this past season — the worst mark in the era of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Plus the '25 season is also the worst mark Jones has been on since his K.C. arrival, as every Chiefs team he played on was a playoff contender.

Was Chris Jones productive despite Chiefs' down season?

Jones remains the face of the Chiefs' defense.

He delivered seven sacks from his defensive tackle spot — two more than his 2024 effort. Jones also produced 29 total tackles with 15 solo stops.

But the towering 6-foot-6, 300-pounder improved another mark: Tackles for a loss. Jones piled 12 behind the line of scrimmage, more than 2024 when he tallied nine.

Jones' production landed him a seventh straight Pro Bowl nod — one of the league's longest active streaks.

Kansas City never took a step off this past season on defense. The unit ranked sixth overall in scoring defense and also finished 10th versus yards.

But K.C. got ravaged with injuries and inconsistency — leading into its dismal 2025 campaign. The mark became the Chiefs' worst season since 2012 when the team fell to 2-14. Now Jones believes it'll be his team, not the Patriots, will represent the AFC at SoFi Stadium in Feb. 2027.