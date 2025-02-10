After the mess of a game, Andy Reid shared an honest outlook. The Kansas City Chiefs had plenty of blame to share. And DeAndre Hopkins dropped a two-word Patrick Mahomes truth bomb after the Super Bowl loss, according to a post on X by Jeremy Fowler.

Hopkins on Mahomes: ‘He’s human’

There’s a lot that can be taken from those two words. First, it sounds like Hopkins acknowledged Mahomes as a central figure in the team’s absolute and total offensive breakdown. Hopkins didn’t seem to give Mahomes much wiggle room despite the atrocious play of the Chiefs’ offensive line.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes failed in the big game

For the game, Mahomes completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards. He had three touchdown passes and two extremely costly interceptions. Those numbers may not seem too bad, but most of Mahomes’ good stuff came after the Chiefs had been hopelessly buried and the Eagles had called off their pass rush.

Mahomes said the Chiefs didn’t start how they wanted to, and things got worse, according to a post on YouTube by KSHB 41.

“Obviously he turnovers hurt,” Mahomes said. “I take all of the blame for that. Those early turnovers swing the momentum of the game. That’s 14 points I kind of gave them. It’s hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes said he fell short of expectations.

“Didn’t play up to my standard,” Mahomes said. “I have to be better next time.”

Also, Mahomes gave credit to the Eagles.

“They played great from start to finish,” he said.

Furthermore, Mahomes acknowledge the pain of losing this game.

“Any time you lose a Super Bowl, it’s the worst feeling in the world,” he said. “It will stick with you the rest of your career. These will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better. You only get so few of these. You have to capitalize on these.”