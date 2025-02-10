Wow, what a look, Travis Kelce. And has the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line blocked anybody yet? Still, Andy Reid shared an honest Kansas City outlook after the embarrassing Super Bowl 59 debacle, according to a post on X by Pete Sweeney.

Andy Reid: “We’ll learn from this.”

Lol. Really? We’ll learn from this? Like Andy Reid didn’t know before the game that his offensive line had to protect the quarterback? Is that what will be learned?

Or will the learning be that the whole team must show up to have a chance to win in the Super Bowl? Weren’t these things the Chiefs already knew? What will you learn, oh sage, Andy Reid?

Chiefs, HC Andy Reid had no answers, adjustments

The Chiefs had no adjustment to slow down the Eagles’ pass rush until the outcome had long since passed any question. At one point in the game, the Chiefs’ offensive line had wilted like microwaved cheese, according to a post on X by Jesse Newell.

According to @NextGenStats here at the stadium, Eagles' pressure rate is up to 52.4% with a 0% blitz rate.

So the Chiefs’ offensive line provided so little resistance that the Eagles linebackers could almost have taken a nap when the Chiefs had the ball. It may have been the worst offensive line performance in Super Bowl history.

Reid said the loss stings, according to a post on YouTube by KMBC 9.

“They all hurt,” Reid said. “You get this far. You battled your tail off to get this far. Very very hard to do. We spent a lot of time doing this. It’s not a hobby. So we’re in it the whole way. We spent a lot of hours doing it as players and coaches. So it’s going to hurt. They all hurt when you get to this level and these things happen. Three-peat aside or any of that stuff. You get this far and don’t play as well as you want to, it hurts.”