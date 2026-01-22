Recently, it was revealed that Eric Bieniemy would be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs to reassume his role as the team's offensive coordinator. Bieniemy was at the helm for the Chiefs‘ early dynastic days at the beginning of the Patrick Mahomes era, and Kansas City will hope that he is able to infuse some of his magic back into the team after they missed the playoffs in 2025.

One person who is taking notice of Bieniemy's return is former Chiefs and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to weigh in.

“EB to the chiefs hm,” he wrote.

It should be noted that Hill also had a similar reaction when it was revealed earlier in the day that Mike McDaniel, Hill's former coach in Miami, would be going to the Los Angeles Chargers to be their new offensive coordinator.

“Mike to the chargers hm,” he wrote.

Many expect the Dolphins and Hill to be headed for a divorce this offseason after a few unsuccessful years together. It remains to be seen how much Hill has left in the tank after suffering a brutal leg injury that ended his season prematurely in 2025. Even before that setback, he seemed to have lost a step from his prime days with the Chiefs and Dolphins.

Still, if he were to become available, the Chiefs certainly might have interest, considering how explosive their offense looked when Hill was a part of it in the late 2010s and early 2020s. Kansas City has taken a step back in that department over the last few seasons, and the team will likely be willing to pull out all the stops in order to add more talent this offseason after their disastrous 2025 campaign.

However, as Hill noted on X, there are multiple options on the table.