The Kansas City Chiefs sparked reunion rumors with Eric Bieniemy on Monday. Now Andy Reid is helping lure back the Super Bowl winning offensive coordinator.

NFL Network insider Tom Peliserro reported that Bieniemy to Kansas City is a done deal as of Wednesday evening.

“Coming off the worst season of the Patrick Mahomes era, Andy Reid brings back a familiar face in Bieniemy, who was part of two Super Bowl wins in KC,” Peliserro posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Bieniemy was OC during the early Chiefs runs of the 2019 season and then 2022 — beating the San Francisco 49ers then Philadelphia Eagles.

Where was Eric Bieniemy since Chiefs departure?

Bieniemy bounced around multiple places since leaving after Super Bowl LVII.

He accepted the offensive coordinator job with the Washington Commanders for the 2023 season where he was also assistant head coach.

However, his offense struggled throughout the '23 season — ranking 21st overall. And Bieniemy even was given full play-calling reins, which he didn't have under Reid. Dan Quinn eventually took over as head coach in replacing Ron Rivera and never retained Bieniemy.

UCLA ultimately landed him in 2024, handing him the same position. The move brought Bieniemy back to the college game for the first time since the 2010-2011 season with Colorado. But that stay became truncated as the Bruins fell to 5-7. The UCLA offense ranked 117th in total yards that 2024 season.

He spent last season working with the running backs for the Chicago Bears under Ben Johnson. But former Chiefs offensive lineman and Super Bowl winner Mitchell Schwartz endorsed Bieniemy's return before Wednesday's news.