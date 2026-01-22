On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to pick themselves up from a disappointing season, in part, and brought one of their own back. They agreed to bring back Eric Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator.

Before that was even confirmed, Patrick Mahomes called for it with a three-emoji message, per Harold R. Kuntz of Fox4KC. In a post featuring Mahomes alongside Bieniemy, he included three flex emojis—no explanation needed.

Think a picture is worth .. well you know how QB1 Patrick Mahomes feels about an Eric Bieniemy hire. #Chiefs Pic: IG/Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/kCk4xhjzcZ — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 21, 2026

Bieniemy was the Chiefs' OC from 2018-2022, during which they won two Super Bowls. He was with the organization from 2013-2022, which included four years (2013-2017) as running backs coach. Afterwards, he had coaching stints with the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and UCLA football. Meanwhile, the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, finishing 6-11. A sign that the once great Kansas City dynasty may be experiencing its last hurrah.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Mahomes sustained a season-ending ACL injury that required surgery. Altogether, Mahomes finished the season with 3,587 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and a QB rating of 89.6. Plus, he had a pass completion percentage of 62.7%.

Bieniemy played in the NFL from 1991 to 1999 as a running back. In total, he played for three teams, including the then San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Philadelphia Eagles. After he retired, Bieniemy took up an assistant coaching job at Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver in 2000.

From there, he had coaching stints at his alma mater, the University of Colorado-Boulder, and later with the Minnesota Vikings. Bieniemy was the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft.