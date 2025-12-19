Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed questions about his NFL future while emphasizing his focus on the remainder of the season, speaking Friday with ESPN’s Nate Taylor as the franchise navigates an unfamiliar late-December reality.

Kelce, 36, is in his 12th NFL season and remains one of the most accomplished players in team history. With Kansas City eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 2014, speculation has increased about whether the veteran tight end could be nearing the end of his career.

“I’d rather keep the focus on this team, right now,” Kelce said, according to Taylor. “All the conversations I have with the team moving forward will be with them. It’s a unique time in my life. I’ve got three games left & I know when the season ends.”

Kansas City was officially eliminated following a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, dropping the Chiefs to 6-8. The defeat marked the team’s third consecutive loss and capped a steep fall from last season, when Kansas City reached the Super Bowl before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The season’s unraveling accelerated against Los Angeles when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL, an injury that effectively ended any realistic hopes of a late playoff push. Mahomes’ absence also underscored how unusual the year has been for a franchise accustomed to sustained success.

Travis Kelce’s comments underscore uncertainty amid Chiefs’ decade-long dominance

Since missing the playoffs in 2014, the Chiefs had become one of the NFL’s defining organizations. Kansas City reached seven AFC Championship Games, appeared in five Super Bowls, advanced to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, and won three championships during that stretch. Kelce has been a central figure throughout that run, serving as a constant in an offense that reshaped expectations for the tight end position.

Despite the team’s struggles, Kelce has remained productive in 2025. Through 14 games, he has totaled 797 receiving yards on 92 targets, catching 67 passes for five touchdowns while averaging 11.9 yards per reception.

Over the course of his career, Kelce has amassed 1,071 receptions on 1,490 targets for 12,948 yards and 82 touchdowns, averaging 12.1 yards per catch. He has also recorded 15 fumbles, losing 12, and added two rushing touchdowns on 10 carries for 16 yards across 188 career games.

Kelce’s résumé includes three Super Bowl titles, four First Team All-Pro selections, three Second Team All-Pro selections, 10 Pro Bowl appearances, and a spot on the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. Those accomplishments have placed him firmly in Hall of Fame discussions, particularly as questions about his future linger.

Kansas City will look to close out the season with three remaining games, beginning Sunday against the Tennessee Titans (2-12) at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Chiefs will then host the AFC-leading Denver Broncos (12-2) on Christmas Day in a Week 17 matchup scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video before concluding the year on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) in a Week 18 game that will be flexed.

For now, Kelce has indicated his attention remains on finishing the season, even as the Chiefs confront a rare ending to a decade defined by dominance.