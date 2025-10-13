Oct 13, 2025 at 12:28 AM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions ended in unsettling fashion on Sunday Night Football. Brian Branch of the Lions engaged in a postgame brawl with JuJu Smith-Schuster — which may have given the wide receiver an NFL injury.

Branch walked past a dap attempt from Patrick Mahomes. The safety then threw his right hand at Smith-Schuster, leading to the all-out brawl.

Things got HEATED between Brian Branch and JuJu Smith-Schuster right after the Chiefs-Lions game

But that scuffle, again, left the Chiefs wide receiver leaving in pain. He's visibly grabbing his nose — leaving fans wondering if Branch broke it.

Did Brian Branch break Juju's nose?

Meanwhile, a viral photo from the Associated Press made its rounds on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. The pic shows Smith-Schuster in agony on the ground.

This photo of Isiah Pacheco, Brian Branch and JuJu Smith-Schuster

The postgame fight sparked multiple reactions online.

Brian Branch ripped for role in Chiefs vs. Lions postgame brawl

Past Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III lit into Branch online.

“Brian Branch started the fight in the field, threw a punch and knocked JuJu Smith–Schuster down. Brian Branch should be suspended. THERE IS NO PLACE IN SPORTS FOR THAT,” Griffin III posted.

His own head coach Dan Campbell was even more blunt.

“I love Brian Branch but what he did is inexcusable and it’s not gonna be accepted here,” Campbell told reporters after the game.

"What Brian Branch did is inexcusable, it's not gonna be accepted here." Dan Campbell on Brian Branch's postgame actions.

Meanwhile, Smith-Schuster claimed he was “just doing his job” on Branch — which was blocking against him on running and some passing plays.

Smith-Schuster caught three passes for 57 yards in the SNF victory that evened the Chiefs' record at 3-3. K.C. returns home to face AFC West rival the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.