The Atlanta Braves opened their offseason with a clear signal from the front office. In one of the club’s first 2025 offseason moves, Atlanta reached one year deals with outfielder Eli White and left handed pitcher Joey Wentz. Both return as part of a plan built on smart Braves depth signings instead of early splash moves. Each contract comes in at a reported $900,000 dollars for the 2026 season, a tidy price for two familiar roster pieces.

White profiles as a speed driven fourth outfielder who can cover all three spots and help late in games, while Wentz fits as a swingman who can start or work long relief. Their combined 1.8 million dollar price tag gives the Braves cost control and settles an arm with arbitration ties before any hearing. New York Post Sports’s Jon Heyman took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, and laid out the matching terms in a post early Saturday morning.

“Eli White and Joey Wentz deals with Braves: $900K apiece”

White gave the Braves real depth in 2025, hitting 234 with solid pop and speed over 105 games while posting a 677 OPS. The club leaned on his glove and legs late in games, a profile that fits a contending roster. Wentz took a different road, moving from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Minnesota Twins before landing back in Atlanta. The left hander still worked 39 games with 13 starts and a 5.60 earned run average plus 92 strikeouts in 98 innings.

For the Braves, these deals are classic early work that builds a floor before bigger winter swings. White locks in speed, defense, and a modest bat off the bench. Wentz gives the rotation and bullpen a left handed safety net after he posted a 4.92 earned run average in 13 starts for the club. The organization now has two familiar pieces set for 2026 and can shift focus toward headline moves while keeping costs light.