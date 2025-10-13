A fight between defensive lineman Brian Branch and wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster nearly broke out on Sunday night following the conclusion of Sunday night's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City secured the 30-17 victory over Detroit, giving home fans a treat to go home with. They improved to a 3-3 record on the season, a significant bounce back from the 0-2 start they had.

However, the night would not end peacefully. As players on both teams did postgame handshakes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered a handshake to Branch, but Branch refused. Moments later, Schuster noticed and offered to shake Branch’s hand instead. However, Branch slapped the veteran receiver to the ground, which resulted in the latter going after him. This resulted members stepping in to stop the altercation from escalating into a full-on brawl.

Patrick Mahomes wanted to give a handshake to Brian Branch, but Branch refused. Then Branch slapped JuJu Smith Schuster to the ground. And it got ugly from there. Whoa. pic.twitter.com/ScG16hHdaw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 13, 2025

How Chiefs played against Lions

The postgame altercation between Brian Branch and JuJu Smith-Schuster will be on the headlines for some time after the game. Nonetheless, the Chiefs gain crucial momentum following their win over the Lions.

Kansas City was productive throughout the course of the game, scoring in all four quarters. While Detroit was similar, it was to a lesser extent as they couldn't be explosive in the ways they wanted to be due to the hosts' intense defense.

Patrick Mahomes continued to shine as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He completed 22 passes out of 30 attempts for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 32 yards and a touchdown on the ground after 10 carries.

Jared Goff was accurate with his passing but needed more from his Detroit teammates to keep up with Kansas City. He completed 23 passes out of 29 attempts for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Lions will look to bounce back in their next contest, being at home. They host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.