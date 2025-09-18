For the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, the Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2. The slow start has raised questions about the defending AFC West champions, but Mahomes views the challenge in a different light.

“Obviously, being 0-2, there’s more urgency than even last week, and I feel like we were very urgent last week,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference. “Definitely new territory as far as being 0-2, but knowing that we got the guys for it. We have the mindset of going out there and being even better.

“In my eyes, it looks like an opportunity. What an opportunity to prove who we are as the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming back from 0-2 and trying to build up to win a big football game on Sunday Night Football and try and get our season going in the right direction from there.”

Kansas City opened the season with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil and then fell short against the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. Offensive inconsistency has been at the center of both defeats, with missed red-zone chances, drops, and a costly late interception. Through two games, Mahomes has completed just under 59 percent of his passes for 445 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while also rushing for 123 yards and two scores.

A new role for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Mahomes, who turned 30 this week, has guided the Chiefs through every stage of a dynasty. At first, they were challengers to Tom Brady’s Patriots. Then came the league’s darlings with a high-flying offense, followed by the role of villains after three Super Bowl titles. Now, they are a team trying to claw out of an early hole.

“It’s about the character of the guys in the locker room more than it is the play on the football field,” Mahomes said. “I think that we have the guys that are going to continue to work. They’re not going to let this push them down. They’re going to use it, if anything, as motivation to be even better.”

Head coach Andy Reid echoed the urgency.

“Listen, we haven’t won the games. So I understand. I get it,” Reid said. “But we’ll keep pushing and working forward and see what we can do on down the road here.”

The Chiefs remain favored heading into their matchup with the New York Giants, but the stakes are already high. A win would boost their playoff odds significantly, while another loss could make the road back more difficult.