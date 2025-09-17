The Kansas City Chiefs have been in strange territory before. But Kansas City starting 0-2 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era has raised more questions than usual. After falling 20-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles, a team the Chiefs beat for a championship two seasons ago, Kansas City players and coaches were left trying to process what exactly had gone wrong.

The most glaring issue remains the offense. With Rashee Rice serving a six-game suspension and rookie Xavier Worthy sidelined by a shoulder injury. Mahomes has been forced to adjust on the fly with Tyquan Thornton and Hollywood Brown. Timing has been inconsistent, throws have been rushed, and Kansas City’s margin for error has disappeared. Brown said after the loss that “it takes all 11 every single play,” but the execution has not been there.

The Chiefs' running game is missing

Equally troubling is the lack of production in the backfield. Isiah Pacheco was expected to carry the load after a strong camp, but he has been bottled up. Kareem Hunt has not provided much of a spark either. Rookie Brashard Smith could eventually emerge as a change-of-pace option, but the coaching staff is not ready to put full trust in him yet. In the meantime, Mahomes has led the team in rushing yards for two straight games, a stat that speaks as much to necessity as to ability.

Turnovers and curious playcalling have not helped. A tipped pass off Travis Kelce’s hands led to a critical interception, while a failed fourth-and-1 run call in the third quarter gave the Eagles momentum. Andy Reid accepted blame for staying “too aggressive,” though Mahomes defended his coach’s decisions.

Despite the struggles, Kansas City still believes better days are ahead. Rice and Worthy will return, Kelce is capable of steadier play, and the defense has remained competitive. Still, the margin for error is shrinking in a loaded AFC. For now, the Chiefs are searching for answers to a start that feels uncharacteristic and unsettling for a team accustomed to setting the league’s standard.