The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs with a thrilling 27-21 victory, ending a seven-game losing streak on Friday night at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The win was the Chargers’ first triumph over the Chiefs since 2023 and brought the team and their fans to a euphoric celebration, especially considering Kansas City’s dominance in recent years.

For Chargers fans, it was a big deal, as they defeated last season's Super Bowl finalists and went absolutely berserk on social media, unable to suppress their excitement.

“Let's goooo chargers 🔥🔥🔥proud of y'all,” one fan wrote.

“A statement victory for the Chargers,” another fan added.

“The Chargers beat Taylor Swift's team! Yaaaah!” one more fan added.

“HERBERT LOOKING LIKE AN MVP,” another fan wrote.

“CHIEFS KINGDOM IS DONE,” another fan claimed.

Article Continues Below

Prior to the matchup, the Chargers were 3-19 in their last 22 games against the Chiefs and had lost seven consecutive meetings. Quarterback Justin Herbert spearheaded the Chargers’ offense with a masterful performance, completing 25 of 34 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston caught five passes for 79 yards, hauling in two touchdowns, while veteran Keenan Allen added an 11-yard scoring reception in his return to Los Angeles after a year with the Chicago Bears. Herbert also iced the game with a 19-yard scramble on third-and-14 late in the fourth quarter, effectively putting the Chargers in victory formation and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The game started poorly for Kansas City, as second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy suffered a shoulder injury on the third play, removing a critical target for Patrick Mahomes. Worthy’s absence compounded the Chiefs’ offensive challenges, especially with wideout Rashee Rice suspended for the first six games of the season. Mahomes finished the game with 258 passing yards, one touchdown on 24-of-39 completions, and 57 rushing yards with another score on six carries, many of which were scrambles rather than designed runs. Tight end Travis Kelce, who turns 36 in October, recorded a 37-yard touchdown reception but managed only one additional catch for 10 yards the rest of the game.

The Chargers maintained control despite a strong second-half rally by Mahomes. Kansas City scored two touchdowns in the second half, an 11-yard Mahomes scramble and the 37-yard Kelce score on a fake wide receiver screen, but missed critical PATs and a two-point conversion attempt, keeping the Chargers ahead 20-18 late in the fourth quarter. Herbert’s composure and methodical play, completing 13 of 16 second-half passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, allowed Los Angeles to control the clock and secure the win.

Defensively, the Chargers limited the Chiefs’ big-play opportunities, exploiting weaknesses in Kansas City’s secondary, including safeties Chamarri Conner and Jaden Hicks. Los Angeles’ offense methodically consumed seven minutes on an 11-play drive late in the game, culminating in Herbert’s 23-yard touchdown strike to Johnston that extended the lead to 27-18. The Chiefs managed a late field goal but couldn’t recover before the two-minute warning.

The victory not only ended Kansas City’s streak of dominance in one-score games, a 17-game NFL record including playoffs, but has also positioned the Chargers as legitimate AFC West contenders.

Next up, the Chargers travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Monday, Sept. 15, while the Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 14, in a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl.