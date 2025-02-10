Following the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the swirling retirement speculation surrounding his longtime teammate, tight end Travis Kelce. While Mahomes made it clear that Kelce has plenty of football left in him, he also acknowledged that the decision will ultimately be up to the future Hall of Famer.

“I'm going to let Travis make that decision on his own,” Mahomes told reporters after the game. “He's given so much to this team and to the NFL. And he's been such a joy, not only for me to work with, but for people to watch.”

Kelce, 35, has been a staple of the Chiefs' dynasty, playing a key role in their three Super Bowl victories. However, after an underwhelming Super Bowl performance—just four catches for 39 yards—questions about his future have only intensified. Despite his struggles in the championship game, Mahomes expressed confidence in Kelce's ability.

“He knows he still has a lot of football left in him,” Mahomes said. “You can see it—he always makes plays in the biggest moments.”

Will Travis Kelce return to the Chiefs next season?

Kelce himself has been noncommittal about his future. Leading up to the Super Bowl, he spoke about how happy he was with where he is in life. “I absolutely love where I am in life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he told Westwood One Sports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported before the game that Kelce is undecided on whether he will return in 2025. “He has said he believes he has a lot of good football left. But he has also said, ‘We'll see what happens,'” Rapoport noted.

Adding to the speculation, James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy reported that Kelce was “moved to tears” during his pre-Super Bowl speech to his teammates, a moment that some within the organization believe could signal his final game.

Kelce has set himself up for a lucrative post-football career, from his hit podcast “New Heights” with his brother, Jason Kelce, to his high-profile relationship with pop star Taylor Swift. As Mahomes acknowledged, Kelce’s future may come down to whether he wants to endure the grind of another NFL season.

“But I know he still has a love for the game,” Mahomes said. “And he’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own.”

For now, Chiefs fans will have to wait to see if Kelce returns for another run—or if he walks away as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.