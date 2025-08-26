Right after the news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement was broken, Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Mike Danna had to address the media.

However, he claims to be in the dark on the matter. He allegedly told reporters, “I don't know nothing,” after walking into the room to speak to the media. He was all smiles in Sam McDowell's picture, so he appears elated for his teammate.

Mike Danna walks into the room: “I don’t know nothing.” pic.twitter.com/631PEWlTiT — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Surely, Danna will not be the only Chiefs player asked about the engagement of Kelce and Swift. They are one of the biggest power couples in the world, and the news has shocked everyone.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement

On August 26, 2025, Swift and Kelce broke the internet by announcing their engagement. After almost two years of dating, Kelce got down on one knee and proposed to the “Cruel Summer” singer.

Article Continues Below

The news has taken the world by storm. Swift and Kelce are two of the biggest names in their respective fields. Their engagement and subsequent wedding will be under everyone's watch as it unfolds.

Kelce and the Chiefs are 10 days away from their 2025 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs are coming off an embarrassing Super Bowl 59 loss, so expect them to be even more motivated than usual in 2025.

The 10-time Pro Bowl tight end contemplated retirement after the Super Bowl. However, he has ultimately decided to return to the team for at least one more season.

He can add engagement to his list of accomplishments. Kelce smartly chose to propose before the season started. Now he can shift all of his attention towards the task at hand: winning a fourth Super Bowl.

Swift, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. The album will be released on October 3, 2025. It is her first album release after The Tortured Poets Department came out on April 19, 2024.