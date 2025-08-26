Well, the day has finally come — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to the “Cruel Summer” singer.

Swift and Kelce took to Instagram to announce the news. They shared images of the proposal, which took place in a garden. Swift also showed off her huge engagement ring as well.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift captioned the post.

Further details have not been announced. Fans will have to wait for more details about their upcoming wedding in the coming months. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged at last

Fans have been waiting for Swift and Kelce to tie the knot ever since they got together. Now, nearly two years after they started dating, they have taken a major step in that direction.

They have been dating in 2023. Swift first attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 season. They were seen leaving the game together, and the rest is history.

Over the last couple of years, they have continued to support each other's ventures. Swift has attended several Chiefs games, and Kelce has attended her concerts on the Eras Tour. He even joined her on stage during her concert in London, England, on June 23, 2023, and performed as a background dancer.

Swift and Kelce are one of the biggest power couples in the world. They are both two of the biggest names in their respective fields.

Now, Kelce is heading into what could be his last year in the NFL. He mulled retirement following the Chiefs' embarrassing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, he has opted to play for at least one more season. Kelce also proposed to Swift about a week and a half before the regular season begins. Once the year is over, expect wedding planning to kick into full gear.