Ahead of Super Bowl 59, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce knows which of Taylor Swift's three cats supports him the most.

During a press conference ahead of Super Bowl 59, Kelce was asked which of Swift's cats was his biggest supporter. The answer was a no-brainer for him, given only one of them seemed to make an effort. He revealed Benjamin as his biggest supporter out of Swift's three cats.

When asked why he chose Benjamin, Kelce had a simple reason: He actually sees Benjamin, unlike the others. “He's kinda the one I see the most, I guess,” said Kelce.

Hopefully, Benjamin gives Kelce good luck as the Chiefs head into Super Bowl 59. They are trying to accomplish history by winning three Super Bowls in a row, meaning they need all the support they can get.

Taylor Swift's cats

Swift has three cats — Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button. Of course, Benjamin's name is a reference to The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Olivia Benson is the name of the main character from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, while Meredith Grey is the main character in Grey's Anatomy.

Will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift be at Super Bowl 59?

Of course, Kelce will be on the field for Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, also revealed that his family and friends, including Swift, will be there as well.

They will be rooting for the Chiefs as they attempt to three-peat. Swift was previously seen at the Chiefs' last two playoff games against the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

She has not been to as many games as she was in 2023. However, Swift has been there when it has mattered most, supporting her boyfriend as the Chiefs ventured into the playoffs.

Kelce and the Chiefs have been in New Orleans for a couple of days ahead of Super Bowl 59. He has been talking a lot about Swift during various press events, from his proposal plans to the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

However, his focus will have to be on the game if the Chiefs hope to win. They beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 in 2023. This is a very different Eagles team, though, led by Saquon Barkley.

In his first season with the Eagles, Barkley had over 2,000 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a difference-maker for them after spending his first six seasons with the New York Giants.

His 2024 season

Kelce had another disappointing regular season statistically. He caught 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns. This comes a year after he caught 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns. Both seasons were a far cry from where he was in 2022 when he caught over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the first playoff game of the year, Kelce had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. He always seems to come alive in the postseason. Kelce had just two catches against the Bills, but he got a crucial first down with one and helped others get open throughout the game.