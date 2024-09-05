Jason Kelce will go to great lengths to keep his household cat-free even if that means telling his kids a little white lie on behalf of Taylor Swift.

In conversation with his brother Travis Kelce — who is dating the popstar — on their podcast, Jason told Travis why he decided to lie to his three daughters about Taylor's cats.

“You know what my latest plan to divert our family from getting a cat is? I just keep telling our girls that cats are poisonous,” Jason revealed on the Sept. 3 episode of their New Heights podcast.

“Why the f— would you tell them that?” Travis asked.

Jason shares his three daughters — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 17 months — with his wife Kylie Kelce.

“… So that they don't want cats,” Jason explained. “And I don't have to deal with having a cat and make them terrified.”

“That’s sick,” Travis responded.

“It's whatever,” Jason said nonchalantly. “They'll find out — I think lying to your kids is important,” he jokingly said.

“Not in this regard,” Travis said laughing. “They're gonna go over a friend's house and f—ing scream bloody murder because they see a cat.”

“That's fine. That sounds like that person's house problem,” Jason said.

Their conversation got to X (formerly known as Twitter) where fans enjoyed a good laugh at Jason's plan.

“”Jason Kelce has been telling his kids cats are poisonous so they don't have to get one?? LMAO Get Tree Paine on the phone,” a fan wrote referring to Swift's longtime manager.

“And what is Jason's plan when they meet Auntie TayTay's cats?” another fan asked.

“It's gonna be hilarious,” Jason responded to the fans.

Taylor has three cats: Benjamin Button, Meredith Grey, and Olivia Benson. The Grammy winner named them after famous characters in film and television. Meredith Grey is named after the lead character in “Grey's Anatomy” portrayed by Ellen Pompeo. Benjamin Button is named after the fictional character in the Oscar-winning film “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” played by Brad Pitt, and Olivia Benson is named after the main character in the longest-running primetime television show in history, “Law & Order: SVU.” Mariska Hargitay portrays Benson.