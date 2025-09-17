The Kansas City Chiefs are in unfamiliar territory. Kansas City started the season 0-2 for the first time since 2014. The Chiefs played a great game against the Eagles, but one crucial play sunk Kansas City in the fourth quarter. And multiple players are taking the blame for it.

Jason Kelce asked his brother about that pivotal play from Week 2.

“Pat Mahomes after the game, of course like everybody else is going to put it on him,” Jason Kelce said via his New Heights podcast. “He said, the throw was a tad early but I don’t know.”

The play in question was a dropped pass by Kelce that was intercepted by Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba.

But Travis Kelce would not let Patrick Mahomes take the blame for one crucial interception against the Eagles.

“The ball was where it needed to be when it needed to be there. I just got to get my head around out of the break,” Travis Kelce said. “And I shot you that text telling you that. It’s one of those plays where it happens bang, bang. And I know that’s the window that it needs to be in. I know it’s coming out of armpits and ear holes of the offense and defensive line getting their hands up. And I just got to be able to get my head around right so that I don’t put myself in a position to let the ball surprise me like that.”

Kelce and Mahomes are usually on the same page after so many seasons together. It is easy to imagine that they'll correct this issue moving forward.

But they picked an awful time in the game to commit such a mistake.

Chiefs facing must-win game against the Giants in Week 3

The Chiefs could use a win in the worst possible way in Week 3. Thankfully, they have a great matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City travels to New York to take on the Giants in what feels like a must-win game.

The Chiefs match up well against the Giants' offense. Steve Spagnuolo's defense should be able to apply plenty of pressure and maybe even force a few turnovers. But as long as they slow down the Giants, and keep the score low, that's a big advantage.

Meanwhile, the pressure will be on Andy Reid to cook up a plan for New York's ferocious defensive line. As long as the Chiefs have some schematic answers against the blitz, they should be fine.

Chiefs at Giants kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.