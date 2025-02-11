Travis Kelce may have skipped the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl afterparty, but he still found time for a star-studded FaceTime call, People reports. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 10 captured Kelce in good spirits as he chatted with electronic music duo The Chainsmokers following the Chiefs' tough 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I just played your f—ing party,” The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall exclaimed in the clip, referencing their performance at a Chiefs celebration. Kelce, appearing relaxed despite the disappointing night, smiled as he responded. The conversation took a turn when another voice on the call shouted, “Dom is here too!” before revealing DJ Dom Dolla on Kelce’s screen.

Even though Kelce was a no-show at the bash, the party carried on, with fans and even kids decked out in Chiefs gear filling the venue. Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, later shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, where a sea of red danced in defiance of the team’s loss.

A Tough Night for the Chiefs

The loss hit hard, and the emotional weight was evident, particularly for Kelce. Cameras captured his frustration and disappointment in the immediate aftermath, his demeanor starkly different from the cheerful FaceTime exchange that would come later.

While Taylor Swift didn’t rush to the field as she had in previous celebrations, she reunited with Kelce in her $3 million Super Bowl suite post-game. Footage obtained by E! News showed the tight end heading toward the suite, his rust-colored Amiri suit now missing its signature double-breasted jacket. His slow, somber steps into the private box suggested the toll of the defeat was still fresh.

In the locker room, Kelce addressed the game candidly. “Hats off to the Eagles, man. They got after us. All three phases,” he admitted. He pointed to a lack of offensive rhythm, costly turnovers, and penalties as contributing factors. “Playing behind the sticks on offenses, dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play call and executing them,” he continued.

Despite the setback, Kelce’s brief but upbeat FaceTime call signaled resilience. While the night ended in defeat, he’s not dwelling on it for long. The party may have gone on without him, but Travis Kelce is already looking ahead.