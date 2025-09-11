The vibe surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's future wedding has been revealed.

According to a source per PEOPLE, the couple “want to keep it more private” for their big day.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the source says. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

The couple announced their engagement after two years of dating on Aug. 26.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Who has offered to be a part of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

While the couple is in the beginning stages of wedding planning, they might just have to look at a couple DMs to get their big day in order. So far Foreigner and Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro has publicly put in their bid to help out on the couple's wedding.

“Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, we know what love is,” the rock band shared in a post on social media on Sept. 3. “We spent 40 years figuring it out… and now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band. Best wishes, Foreigner.”

“An open letter to @taylorswift and @killatrav…” Foreigner captioned the post.

Valastro on the other hand is looking to provide the wedding cake when he shared a throwback photo of he and Swift with his daughter Sofia standing next to a custom cake for the singer.

“You know who to call if you need a wedding cake @taylorswift @killatrav 👀,” the baker wrote in a Sept. 5 post on his Instagram Stories. He even added Swift's song “August” to the post from her 2020 album.

So far friends and their family have poured in with excitement for the couple. Kelce broke his silence on the engagement during the Sept. 3 episode of his New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he said.“It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”