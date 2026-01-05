Travis Kelce sounded off on his future in the NFL following the Kansas City Chiefs' season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Kelce completed his 13th year in the league, all with the Chiefs. He has shined throughout his career as one of the best tight ends around, helping Kansas City win three Super Bowls in that span.

However, retirement continues to close in on the veteran star at age 36. And after many seasons of making deep playoff runs to the Super Bowl, 2025 ended the franchise's streak as they missed the playoffs.

Kelce reflected on his future with the Chiefs after the game, per reporter Sam McDowell. Despite the disappointing results, the tight end expressed pride in his teammates for showing up and putting in the effort to conclude the campaign while revealing his next steps.

“I'm proud of the way we finished this [season] even though it ended the way it did. Guys still showed up, gave it their all, and that's all you can ask for man, and I got so much love for this team, this organization, and the people here. So I'll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow and get close to the family and figure things out,” Kelce said.

Travis Kelce on his timeline for his decision on next year: pic.twitter.com/7mVJtAXF4c — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 5, 2026

What's next for Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Travis Kelce will have a lot to consider when it comes to resuming his NFL career next season or making the tough decision to retire from the league. Nonetheless, he will have a Hall of Fame resume for many to remember for a long time. Even his teammate Chris Jones hopes that his co-star will keep going next year, per reporter Jesse Newell.

“Chiefs DT Chris Jones on it potentially being TE Travis Kelce’s last game: “I’m not buying it. He’ll be back next year.” Jones goes on to say he can’t promise anything when it comes to another man, but he has faith Kelce will come back next season,” Newell wrote.

Kelce concluded his 13th season with the Chiefs with 73 catches for 839 yards and five touchdowns. In the season finale against Las Vegas, he made three receptions for 12 yards, managing to make history in the process.

Kansas City ends the season with a 6-11 record, finishing at the third spot in the AFC West Division standings. They are above the Raiders while being under the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos. In terms of the AFC standings, they finish at 12th place.