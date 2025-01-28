The Kansas City Chiefs have lived off speed during their current dynasty. Now they've gone from Tyreek Hill to an even faster option in Xavier Worthy ahead of Super Bowl 59.

The Fresno, California native rose on NFL Draft boards by shattering the combine's 40-yard dash record. Worthy still fell in the draft despite blazing a 4.21 time — including the Buffalo Bills skipping the Texas WR in the first round. Worthy remembered the Bills passing on him saying after the game “they skipped on me, that's their loss.”

Worthy's speed has blended in perfectly for an offense that again, is the antithesis of slow. The rookie has scored 10 combined touchdowns heading into the Feb. 9 contest in New Orleans. He's tallied 872 total yards off route running and taking handoffs.

Worthy played for a state high school football title in California. He later performed in front of more than 100,000 fans at Darnell K. Royal Stadium in Austin. But now he'll soon experience the bright lights of the Super Bowl inside the Caesar's Superdome. This stage gives Worthy a chance to show why K.C. drafted him — and why the Chiefs added him to an already high-powered offense.

Will “X” go off on the Eagles? Or does Philadelphia already present his biggest challenge yet? Here are the bold predictions involving Worthy for the big game.

Xavier Worthy will touch the ball more than 10 times

Worthy handled the ball six times against the Houston Texans to open the postseason. Then rose to eight offensive touches against the Bills.

Head coach Andy Reid, though, likely wants to keep the Eagles on their heels with Worthy.

Worthy only delivered 10 touches in two regular season games this season. Reid and Kansas City have an embarrassment of riches in the passing game. But his speed and versatility are too good to ignore here.

Worthy and Quinyon Mitchell will have an epic battle

Rare that a Super Bowl comes equipped with an intriguing rookie versus rookie battle. This one features Worthy taking on prized Eagles rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Better make sure the popcorn is ready for that battle.

Mitchell got taken six spots ahead of Worthy in the same 2024 draft class at No. 22 overall. The former Toledo star has since established himself as a future elite shutdown CB. Mitchell allowed only 45 catches on 82 passes targeted his way, per Pro Football Focus. He only surrendered 471 yards and just 68 yards after the catch. The 23-year-old has allowed three touchdowns his side. But none have come in the playoffs.

This is more than the top rookie showcase of the game. Worthy versus Mitchell will match speed on speed. The Rockets star blazed his 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds. But Reid looks bound to go after the rookie CB and see if the Super Bowl stage is too big for him. Count on Reid to turn Worthy loose on Mitchell.

Worthy will surpass 100 total yards

Philadelphia and head coach Nick Sirianni will have a hard time focusing on one sole weapon on the Chiefs' side. Even if Sirianni tries to bracket Travis Kelce or even Juju Smith-Schuster, it only opens the door for Worthy to gain one-on-one scenarios.

That said, Worthy will surpass the 100-yard mark for receiving and rushing.

Reid and K.C. will take advantage of Worthy's speed, even if it means feeding him on jet sweeps. Patrick Mahomes likely will look to Worthy on swing passes too. The more Worthy touches the ball, the increased likelihood he scales 100 total yards.

The Chiefs rookie will be used on famed play

Sirianni will join defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in trying to contain Worthy when he does have the football. They'll try to keep Worthy in front of Eagles defenders and never behind, where he's most dangerous. Worthy ranks as the Chiefs most explosive downfield option when Mahomes goes deep off his uncanny speed.

Or, Reid can even turn to Worthy on his famed “Tom and Jerry” play that beat the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. That fake motion once got called “corn dog” and delivered touchdowns in the last two Chiefs Super Bowl wins — including last year's walk-off touchdown by Mecole Hardman.

Don't be shocked if Worthy is the one fooling defenses on “Tom and Jerry.” His speed is perfect for that mind-twisting motion play.

Worthy will score once in a shootout

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder has scored four total touchdowns in his last six games.

We're predicting he'll find the end zone once — and this game will end in a shootout.

Yes, the Eagles and Chiefs are loaded in the defensive trenches. But both offenses feature their share of speed and firepower. Worthy will find a way past the goal line, regardless if it's by air or running play. Worthy will help launch the gridiron version of fireworks. And he'll prove to the Chiefs they were smart to add more speed with him.

He won't claim Most Valuable Player honors. But Worthy will go from breaking the 40-yard dash combine record to playing a pivotal role in crowning the NFL's first three-peat champion.