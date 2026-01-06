The Las Vegas Raiders are once again hitting the reset button. After a disastrous 3-14 campaign that secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the team fired head coach Pete Carroll on Monday after just one season. But while the coaching carousel spins, the biggest storyline in Vegas might actually be the future of their franchise cornerstone, Maxx Crosby.

General manager John Spytek faced the media this week to address the wreckage of the 2025 season. Naturally, the conversation turned to Crosby, who was controversially shut down for the final two games of the year. When asked point-blank if the star pass rusher is untradeable, Spytek didn’t exactly slam the door on a move.

“I love Maxx. He embodies what a Raider is,” Spytek said via Mike Garafolo. “I’ve been pretty up front with that from the day I sat up here a year ago and I continue to believe that.”

Spytek also noted that Crosby “didn’t love the idea” of sitting out the last two weeks, a decision made by the front office to preserve his health for the future, whether that future is in Las Vegas or elsewhere remains to be seen. While Spytek’s praise was effusive, his refusal to use the word “untouchable” has the rumor mill working overtime.

Despite the team's struggles, Crosby remained a force of nature on the field. In 15 games this season, he racked up 10.0 sacks and 73 total tackles, proving he’s still one of the premier disruptors in the league. He even snagged an interception, showing his versatility.

The reality is the Raiders are looking at a full-scale rebuild. With the top pick in the draft and a roster full of holes, trading a prime asset like Crosby could bring a massive haul of draft capital.