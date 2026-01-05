The Las Vegas Raiders’ abysmal 3-14 season told a hard, unforgiving story. It moved from early hope to long losing weeks and finished far from the NFL Playoffs picture. In the end, the organization acted. Pete Carroll is out after one disastrous year, ending the Raiders experiment before it could fully take hold. Expectations faded but frustration grew. The decision signals that patience has limits in Las Vegas and that direction matters as much as personality.

pic.twitter.com/0DGomhbJVW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

Raiders owner Mark Davis confirmed that General Manager John Spytek will oversee football operations while working closely with Tom Brady. The coaching search begins now. Leadership alignment became the theme of the announcement. The tone was direct. The franchise wanted a reset.

What this means for the Raiders

Article Continues Below

This move was about more than a record. It was about identity and timing. The Raiders' season included a 10-game losing streak and games that slipped away late. It also ended with a gritty Week 18 win and the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft secured after results elsewhere broke their way, even as the NFL Playoffs field moved on without them. That combination sharpened urgency. It also opened a door. Big decisions now shape the next core of the team.

Pete Carroll spoke after Week 18 and made it clear he wanted to continue coaching for the Raiders. He dismissed retirement talk and said he still loves the work. The organization still went in another direction. It was about trajectory. It was about matching the next coach to a young roster and a fresh draft slate.

Attention now shifts to the draft board and the sideline. The top pick brings hope. The vacancy brings intrigue. Raiders fans feel uncertainty. They also feel possibility at the same time. Under the desert lights, one question hangs in the air: how quickly can this team turn a painful page into progress?