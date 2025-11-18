During the latest ManningCast, Tennessee Volunteers football legend Peyton Manning revealed his connection to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers‘ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell.

Manning revealed that he taught Bowers' girlfriend at Tennessee, a class which he described as an “easy A but a tough class.” So, it sounds like she passed with flying colors.

“I met Bowers at a [Denver] Broncos game last year, Eli [Manning], I had never met him before,” he recalled. “He walked up to me, and I said, ‘Bowers, you went to Georgia, so I know you couldn't be that smart. But your girlfriend went to Tennessee, so [she's] gotta be pretty smart.'”

Manning then said Bowers' girlfriend was in his class, calling her “very smart.” Eli then questioned his older brother's logic, asking, “Is she smart because she was in your class? Why is that obvious? Is it like an advanced learning class?”

Somehow, Peyton navigated his way through Eli's jokes with grace. That is when he responded, “It's an easy A, but it's a tough class.”

This conversation happened while Bowers and the Raiders were playing the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Bowers had seven catches for 72 yards. He has 39 catches for 455 yards and three touchdowns in seven games so far.

Who is Raiders TE Brock Bowers' girlfriend?

Bowers and Newell go way back before his days in the NFL. As People notes, they knew each other from their days in Napa Valley, California. As high school sweethearts, Bowers and Newell attended prom together. However, they went to different colleges.

Bowers would go on to play football at Georgia as a star tight end. Newell, meanwhile, went to Tennessee, getting her degree in marketing (with a concentration in entrepreneurship).

Newell has been by Bowers' side throughout his career. She was seen with him when he got drafted by the Raiders in 2024. She continues to be one of his biggest supporters.

During the 2024 NFL Draft, Bowers was selected with the 13th overall pick. He was named First-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl for his efforts. He was a standout player in college, and his game translated to the NFL.