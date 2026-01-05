All eyes were on Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce during Sunday's game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, as it could be the final of his legendary NFL career. But Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson got a lot of attention himself, as he made a field goal from 60 yards away to help his team take down Kelce and the Chiefs to the tune of a 14-12 score.

RAIDERS 60-YARD FG FOR THE WIN 🎯 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Jxck7B5Fu4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2026 Expand Tweet

The crowd went immediately nuts after Carlson's field goal, knowing that it would be difficult for the Chiefs to come back from that with only eight seconds left in regulation.

It was a perfect evening for Carlson, who finished the game 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. He scored all of the Raiders offense's points against the Chiefs, with the other two Las Vegas points coming off a safety on Kansas City quarterback Shane Buechele in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City took a one-point lead, 12-11, with a little over a minute left in the fourth quarter after Harrison Butker connected on a 41-yard field goal. The Raiders got the ball back, but they failed to reach Chiefs territory, leaving them with the decision to call on Carlson to take the long attempt.

The Raiders, who have not been to the postseason since 2021, have long been eliminated from playoff contention this season, but beating the Chiefs to end a 10-game losing streak in the final game of their 2025 NFL regular-season schedule must still be sweet for Las Vegas, which concluded Pete Carroll's first season as its head coach with a 3-14 record.