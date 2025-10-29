The Las Vegas Raiders have been missing some key pieces on their offense, and there's a good chance that they could get them back for their next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brock Bowers has missed the past few games with a knee injury, but there is some good news about his future availability, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“Raiders TE Brock Bowers (knee) will be a full participant at practice today,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Raiders are probably happy to get back one of their best pass catchers, and if he can log more full practices, he should be good to go against the Jaguars.

Bowers suffered a PCL injury in Week 1 against the New England Patriots and decided to play through it for the next three games. The Raiders made the decision to sit him out from there, as the only way he was going to recover was resting.

Article Continues Below

With Bowers being out, Geno Smith has had to establish a connection with other receivers on the team, but it hasn't led to many wins. Jakobi Meyers has been the next receiver in line, but he missed the last game for the Raiders. He's expected to be back against the Jaguars as well, which is good for Smith and the offense.

Bowers showed in his rookie season last year that he would have a big part in the Raiders' offense for years to come. With Smith as the quarterback, he should get the ball consistently, but he hasn't had many reps with him because of injury.

The hope is that with Bowers returning soon, the Raiders can get back on track and get some wins. They're currently 2-5 and in last place in the AFC West, and they will have a lot of ground to cover with the other teams in the division playing well.