The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, ending a four-game losing streak. Las Vegas was able to overcome the 1-5 Titans with Brock Bowers sidelined by a knee injury. But the Raiders could have a tougher time against the Kansas City Chiefs without their All-Pro tight end.

Bowers returned to a limited practice on Friday and is officially listed as doubtful for Week 7. However, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the second-year pro is “not expected to play.” With the Raiders' bye coming in Week 8, the team is likely to sit Bowers against the Chiefs and plan for a Week 9 return to action.

Bowers suffered a PCL sprain and deep bone bruise in his left knee during the Raiders’ season-opening win against the New England Patriots. The 22-year-old Pro Bowler played through the injury over the next three games. But showing no improvement, Bowers was finally sidelined in Week 5. It was the first game he missed in his young NFL career.

Brock Bowers set to miss 3rd straight game with injury

If the Raiders do decide to hold Bowers out through the bye, it will give his ailing knee four weeks to heal. While Bowers initially resisted sitting out, doctors have said that resting is the only way to recover from his injuries. Head coach Pete Carroll wants to win in his debut season with the Raiders. But he must also consider the long-term health of a franchise player.

Bowers is coming off a historic rookie season. The former first-round draft pick broke Puka Nacua’s all-time record for receptions by a rookie (112) and Mike Ditka’s rookie tight end receiving yards record (1,194). Ditka’s mark of 1,076 had stood for 63 years.

The Raiders were hoping to build on Bowers’ phenomenal first year. Las Vegas selected running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 draft. The team then paired Carroll with his former Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

However, Las Vegas has struggled. After winning the season opener the Raiders dropped four straight games. Smith is turning the ball over at an alarming rate. And the team could have a difficult time recovering from a 2-4 start in the highly competitive AFC West.

Las Vegas hosts the Chiefs in a divisional clash on Sunday. The Raiders could be without their top two pass catchers as Jakobi Meyers is questionable for Week 7.