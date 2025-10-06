The Las Vegas Raiders are on a four-game losing streak, as things have not been the same since their season opener against the New England Patriots. One of the biggest things is that they're missing Brock Bowers, who is a key player on offense. Bowers has only missed one game this season, but he's been playing hurt, which has affected what he can do on the field.

The latest update on Bowers doesn't sound the best, and after missing Week 5, there's a chance he could miss more games in the future, according to Levi Edwards.

“Pete Carroll is now labeling Brock Bowers as ‘week to week' dealing with his knee injury. He missed the first game of his NFL career against the Colts,” Edwards wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bowers has been playing through a PCL injury and a bone bruise in his left knee that he suffered against the Patriots. The only way that Bowers will be able to recover is to rest, but that's something that he doesn't want to do, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN.

Article Continues Below

When Bowers is on the field, he hasn't been very productive. He did have a good game against the Chicago Bears, but what came with it was a lot of pain.

“It's painful, sore, just annoying [and] frustrating because I want to be back to full strength and going full speed, being able to separate from guys/ I feel like I can't really do that to the best of my abilities right now,” Bowers said after the game.

The best thing for the Raiders to do is shut Bowers down for some time so he can get back to full strength for the rest of the season. For now, the Raiders will just have to figure out how to get back on track without him.