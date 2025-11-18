The Las Vegas Raiders pushed through another difficult stretch on Monday Night Football as a Geno Smith interception added to early offensive struggles. Las Vegas entered the matchup seeking stability, but the Dallas Cowboys defensive play kept disrupting drives. The half also featured an interception that shifted momentum further in the Cowboys way while the game remained within reach. The half also featured a tipped pass that was intercepted by Markquese Bell, tilting momentum toward the Cowboys while the game stayed within reach.

Smith opened the night with active attempts to push the ball downfield, yet the offense stalled in several key situations. The Raiders continue searching for answers after a challenging start to the season, and the 35-year-old veteran quarterback's tipped interception arrived at a critical point in the half. Cowboys defenders stayed aggressive in coverage, creating traffic around passing lanes and forcing rushed decisions.

The NFL posted the sequence on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account as the play unfolded live on the broadcast.

“Deflected and intercepted by Markquese Bell! Cowboys take over.”

The turnover arrived during a drive where the Raiders were working to settle in. Smith came into the night with efficiency questions, and the interception added to that scrutiny. His early yardage masked the inconsistency revealed by the tipped ball. He entered the night tied for the second most interceptions, and this play moved him into a tie with Tua Tagovailoa at the top.

The Raiders still have time to shift the momentum as the game continues. Smith’s response in the second half will matter as Las Vegas looks for cleaner decisions, stronger protection, and a steadier rhythm. With the matchup still unfolding, the Raiders must find a way to regroup and keep themselves within striking distance.