The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do this offseason after they finished the 2024 campaign with a lowly 4-13 record. They managed to cross one piece of business off their to-do- list on Monday, as they came to an agreement on a new deal with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao after he enjoyed a breakout season.

Pola-Mao went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft before latching on with the Raiders. After two seasons spent in a limited role, Pola-Mao earned a starting safety job in 2024, and he ended up turning in his strongest season yet. That earned him a nice little payday, as Las Vegas handed him a two-year contract extension that is worth up to $8.45 million.

“Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao has signed a 2-year extension today worth up to $8.45M, per The Insiders. An RFA and nephew of HOFer Troy Polamalu, Pola-Mao started the final 14 games and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 16. Deal done by Steve Caric of Wasserman,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

Raiders manage to lock up Isaiah Palo-Mao on team-friendly deal

Pola-Mao certainly proved he was deserving of more snaps in 2024. The third-year safety racked up 89 tackles, two of which went for a loss, while also racking up a sack, five passes defended, and two forced fumbles. With restricted free agency on the horizon for him, Pola-Mao opted to stay put and stick with the Raiders before even testing the open market.

With this deal, Las Vegas is committing to Pola-Mao as one of their starting safeties for the next two years, and he seems set to continue to grow into his new role, as he's only entering his age 26 season. This is a nice piece of business for both sides, but now the Raiders will need to focus on how they can add to their roster, rather than just retaining their own players.