After being linked to seemingly every single quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft not named Cam Ward, the Las Vegas Raiders finally selected a quarterback at pick 213, when they drafted Montana State's Tommy Mellott.

A speedy signal caller who completed 353 of his 551 attempts for 4,745 yards and 39 touchdowns versus just six interceptions, Mellott earns pro comps to Kent State quarterback Julian Edelman coming out of college, and was drafted in the same range coming out of big sky country.

The issue? Like Edelman, Mellott likely isn't going to play quarterback at the NFL level and will have to transition to wide receiver to make the Raiders roster, especially after the team selected Cam Miller from North Dakota State mere picks later.

On paper, the decision to move Mellott to wide receiver makes all the sense in the world, as he reportedly ran a 4.39 40 at his pro day and really came into his own while scrambling in open space for the Bobcats, where he rushed for 2,847 on 419 attempts, including 38 touchdowns. Mellott is an athlete more than an NFL quarterback, and if he's willing to put in the work and put in the work to get as good at catching the ball as he is throwing the ball, then who knows, maybe he could become a player down the line.

As noted by, well, everyone, Tom Brady has a minority stake in the Raiders and as a result, brings his knowledge of an incredible run with his good friend Edelman during their shared tenure in New England to the table. While every player is different, the idea of landing another Edelman with a very late draft pick out of a small school is simply too serendipitous to pass up. In a pinch, Mellott might be able to play quarterback in the future, but for now, he's playing wide receiver and has a far more interesting story than most seventh-rounders in this year's class to boot.