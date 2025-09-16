On Monday evening, the Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 1-1 on the young 2025 NFL season with a home loss to the divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers. It was a tough evening for Geno Smith, whose electrifying performance against the New England Patriots in Week 1 turned out to be fools' gold, at least for the time being.

One big storyline coming out of this game was the presence of Raiders minority owner and NFL legend Tom Brady, who was in attendance for the game on Monday and was even spotted in the team's coaching booth, with a headset on and all.

This drew a host of reactions from the sports world considering that Brady is also the lead color commentator for FOX, meaning that his supposed impartiality would seem to be in a lot of question.

Recently, former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears took to First Take to relay his thoughts.

“It's abhorrent for me for his job. I love it for his team… this should not happen with him being a commentator of NFL football games. It actually questions the integrity of the NFL,” said Spears, via First Take on X, formerly Twitter.

A strange situation

It's unclear exactly what Tom Brady was doing with a headset on during the Raiders' loss on Monday, but whatever it was, it certainly wasn't a great look for his bosses over at FOX.

While it's true that the Raiders rarely if ever get the number one slot on FOX that Brady is assigned to each week, meaning he doesn't have to actually call their games and reveal the full extent of his bias, it's safe to say that if it was anyone else in his position, the outcry might be a lot louder.

Meanwhile, the Raiders will look to regroup after what was a dismal offensive performance on Monday evening against the Chargers. They will get their first chance to do that on Sunday afternoon when they hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET.