It was a tough night for the Las Vegas Raiders and Pete Carroll. And Ashton Jeanty got lost in the shuffle. Furthermore, Carroll got snippy about Jeanty’s lack of action against the Cowboys.

Carroll said he simply doesn’t care what people think, according to NBC Sports. He’s got his genius offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, and he’s sticking with it.

“I don’t really care about pleasing people with our run-pass mix,” Carroll said. “I just want to move the football.”

Raiders HC Pete Carroll isn’t taking the bait

The Raiders took a 33-16 beatdown at the hands of the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. It got ugly in the first half and didn’t get better.

And yet, Jeanty had a mind-boggling six rushing attempts for a guy who is considered a breakaway threat. Non-mobile quarterback Geno Smith had almost as many rushing attempts (4) as Jeanty.

However, Carroll said he has no plan to develop young players. He said it’s day-to-day with him. Maybe if he were 20 years younger, it might be different. Who knows?

Article Continues Below

“That’s your guys' way of thinking,” Carroll said. “Our thinking is we’re trying to win games.”

The problem is that the Raiders have zero hope to make something out of the 2025 season. They are 2-8, and the only thing they can do by winning is get a worse pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Carroll said he expected better from his team.

“I was really disappointed we couldn’t stop them more,” Carroll said. “It was a very difficult night for us. Sorry about it. I feel bad.”

For Jeanty’s part, he tried to take it in stride, according to a Raiders’ post on YouTube via ClutchPoints.

“I don’t call the plays… that’s up to the guys upstairs,” Jeanty said. “So I just take whatever I get. Just perseverance, and continue to trust in my faith, trust in God, and his plan for me. Obviously, it’s not going the way I want it to, but it’s already written, and whatever is in the future will happen, but I just got to continue to keep going and finish the year strong.”